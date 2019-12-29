DALLAS — Updated at 5:37 p.m. with information that Demarcus Lawrence is out for the rest of the game.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will not return for the second half of the game against Washington. He suffered an injury early in the second quarter.

As the Cowboys returned from the locker room for the second half, it was announced that Lawrence is out for the game.

His injury is now being described as a back injury. It's unclear whether that is a new injury, or a different description of what was earlier labeled a rib injury.

When Washington tried to convert on a 4th & 4 early in the second quarter, the Cowboys made a defensive stop to force the turnover on downs.

But Lawrence left the field in pain and did not return to the field for the next defensive series for Dallas.

During the second quarter, Lawrence was spotted on the sideline without a helmet, which is not a promising sign for his return. While he did return briefly, Lawrence did not return for the second half.

Shortly after the defensive series for Dallas, which yielded a field goal to make the score 6-3, it was announced in the press box that Lawrence is questionable to return with a rib injury.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: