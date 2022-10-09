x
Cowboys

Cowboys defense, Pollard lead Dallas to halftime lead in LA

The Dallas defense and special teams have had a tremendous start in Week 5
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard escapes a tackle attempt by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Grant Haley as he carries the ball for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — The Dallas Cowboys got a tremendous start from their defense and special teams, to jump out to an early lead that they still hold at halftime. Dallas leads the Los Angeles Rams 16-10 at the break.

Defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong dominated the first quarter, bulling his way through the Rams offensive line for a strip sack of quarterback Matthew Stafford, leading to a Demarcus Lawrence fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown and a 6-0 Cowboys lead. Later, Armstrong raced up the middle to block a Rams punt, and set Dallas up at the Rams 20-yard line. Dallas had to settle for a field goal, but led 9-0 on the strength of Armstrong's fantastic start.

The Rams did answer. A 75-yard catch and run by Cooper Kupp provided the game's first offensive touchdown, to give LA a 10-9 lead.

Dallas would answer right back, though. A brilliant run from Tony Pollard, darting through the hole, making a man miss at the second level, and racing 57 yards for the touchdown gave Dallas the lead back, at 16-10.

Dallas will have the ball first to start the second half.

