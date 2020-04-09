Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reinstated, ending 4th suspension

The defensive end missed all of 2019 due to substance-abuse violations.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL to end his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.

Gregory missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.

He tweeted about his reinstatement on Friday, saying, "It's go time."

"I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas, and teammate," Gregory said in a tweeted statement.

He won't be eligible to play until Oct. 19 when the Cowboys are at home against Arizona on a Monday night.

Gregory can report to the club Monday for coronavirus testing, followed by conditioning work and meetings. The 27-year-old will be eligible to practice starting Oct. 5.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.