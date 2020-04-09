x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reinstated, ending 4th suspension

The defensive end missed all of 2019 due to substance-abuse violations.
Credit: AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory stands on the sideline late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL to end his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations. 

Gregory missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension. 

RELATED: Cowboys not ready to give up on DE Randy Gregory despite fourth suspension

He tweeted about his reinstatement on Friday, saying, "It's go time."

"I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas, and teammate," Gregory said in a tweeted statement.

He won't be eligible to play until Oct. 19 when the Cowboys are at home against Arizona on a Monday night. 

Gregory can report to the club Monday for coronavirus testing, followed by conditioning work and meetings. The 27-year-old will be eligible to practice starting Oct. 5. 

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.

WFAA staff contributed to this report.

Related Articles