Cowboys DC Dan Quinn explains quarantine ordeal before Texans game

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had an unpleasant ordeal after he was unexpectedly absent from last weekend’s preseason contest

DALLAS — Dan Quinn was getting in a good workout.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator was working out before the team's Aug. 21 preseason game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys were hosting the Houston Texans for the first home game of any kind since Dec. 27, 2020, when the stadium was still operating at reduced capacity.

The "Governor's Cup" with the Texans was also the dress rehearsal for the regular season. Cowboys fans would get a chance to see the defense play more first-teamers and get a sense for what the unit could be in 2021.

However, the workout seemed weird to Quinn. He had tightness to his chest.

"My chest felt a little tight and felt a little off, and, so I kind of just immediately thought of the other players and the coaches," Quinn told reporters on Thursday. "I really wanted to get a test and just wanted to make sure nothing was wrong."

Something was wrong: Quinn was positive for COVID-19, and he immediately went into action.

"Called my wife, Stacy, who was on the way to the game and said, 'Hey, pull on up, I’m riding on back with you.’"

Quinn's wife found the request strange — kind of like the surreal feeling Quinn had watching the game from home and not the press box, calling plays down to the sideline.

Houston edged Dallas, but the defense, called by secondary coach Joe Whitt, held the Texans to 20 points and 0-10 on third down.

2020 blended reality with the virtual, and the vaccinated Quinn says the symptoms "aren't as strong." He has now been in on as many team activities as he can, sans for practice.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says DC Dan Quinn is feeling good despite being in COVID protocol, and he has been in on all of the virtual meetings. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 23, 2021

Said Quinn: "[Coaching practice is] definitely one of my favorite things, but I have been meeting virtually with the players and the staff and going through all the things that we need to do. That’s where I’m at and I’m just trying to get back as quick as I can."

For Quinn to break quarantine, he will need to report two negative tests.

"Just waiting for those to happen and when they do I’ll be back and ready to go," said Quinn. "Feeling fine — obviously been ready to get going but you’ve got to follow instructions of where we’re at and but until I get cleared to go back, there’s not a lot you can do other than just staying involved and staying in the moment with the guys and being ready."

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said he can get practice footage within 10 minutes of it being over.



"I can get it right when it’s done. Within 10 minutes of practice, it’s up." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 27, 2021

The Cowboys take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. Dallas opens up the NFL season on Sept. 9 on the road at the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.