With the reconfiguration of wide receivers for the Dallas Cowboys offense, tight end Dalton Schultz could benefit which would be a boon in fantasy leagues.

DALLAS — When it comes to fantasy football, there are players who are staples from the Dallas Cowboys.

If a fantasy owner is looking for a quarterback who is good with his arm and might be able to add production in the red zone, Dak Prescott is a reliable option. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will have a 100-yard, one-touchdown game consistently enough to justify a roster spot. Receiver CeeDee Lamb figures to take a step forward as Prescott's new No. 1 target. Even the Cowboys' defense and special teams is a valuable unit given the dynamic play from linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

However, there may be one perimeter player who comes into his own and establishes himself as a stalwart at his position that isn’t often on everyone’s radar.

According to Adam Aizer from CBS Sports, Schultz could become the second-most targeted option on offense for the Cowboys. If so, the former 2018 fourth-round pick from Stanford can etch himself as a viable producer on fantasy rosters.

"The Cowboys drafted wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round but really didn't do much to replace Amari Cooper," Aizer writes. "Schultz averaged 7.5 targets in two games without Cooper last season and saw eight or more targets in four of the last five games of the season (including the postseason). I expect him to be second on the team in targets to Lamb, and if he catches enough touchdowns, he could be an elite fantasy tight end."

#Dak says the bonding trip with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Sean McKeon, Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott provided a chance to get closer to two of the guys. pic.twitter.com/ciOCvNiyNV — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 9, 2022

Schutlz was actually tied with Cooper for the second-most targets on the team with 104. Only Lamb had more with 120. However, Schultz broke from Cooper in terms of catches and had 78, just one shy of Lamb for the team lead. The 6’-5”, 244-pounder generated 808 yards and eight touchdowns — six of them coming in the red zone — with his receptions.

Coach Mike McCarthy testified to Schultz being a regular at The Star going back to captains' workouts in February. Despite the fact Schultz was absent at organized team activities on June 9, as he made his position known to the Cowboys regarding their intention to place the franchise tag on him, the tight end still put in the requisite work throughout the spring to set himself up for a career year.

History of #Cowboys franchise tag since 2000:



2002 - Flozell Adams

2008 - Ken Hamlin^

2012-13 - Anthony Spencer

2015 - Dez Bryant^

2018 - DeMarcus Lawrence

2019 - DeMarcus Lawrence^

2020 - #Dak

2021 - #Dak^

2022 - Dalton Schultz



^extended before deadline — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 16, 2022

"Dalton has been here every single day since the season has been completed," McCarthy said. "I don’t think there’s been a week when I haven’t seen Dalton. So, yeah, I’m not worried about his commitment or what he’s done. He’s in great shape. If he was standing here, he would tell you this is the strongest he’s ever been. So, he’s put a tremendous amount of work into the offseason."

If Schultz has a big year, even if he is with another team in 2023, fantasy owners will be considering him as a valuable tight end when the bigger names may get taken off the board early in fantasy drafts.