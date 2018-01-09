Never count out the Cowboys to make things interesting.

On the long list of mostly obscure players waived by the team in the final roster cuts Saturday was a shocker: Kicker Dan Bailey.

Bailey, a 7-year veteran, is the second-most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL, converting more than 88 percent of his attempts since he entered the league in 2011. Bailey has spent his entire career with the Cowboys.

His numbers dipped last year – from 84 percent on field goal attempts in 2016 to 75 percent – and he missed four game due to an injury. But his release still came as a surprise Saturday and leaves Brett Maher, who has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game, as the lone kicker on the Cowboys' roster.

Bottom line, Dan Bailey hadn't been Dan Bailey since before his injury. And the #Cowboys were paying him to be Dan Bailey. If they feel like his time had passed... these are the things you have to do. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 1, 2018

Maher played in the Canadian Football League the last four seasons, converting 107 of 137 (78.1 percent) field goals.

Other notable players who were cut Saturday included: receiver Lance Lenoir, defensive end Charles Tapper, offensive lineman Chaz Green and defensive end Kony Ealy.

Among the Cowboys to survive the cuts and make the 53-man roster was tight end Rico Gathers. Gathers, who was on the roster bubble, was arrested late Friday night on a marijuana possession charge in Frisco, police said.

© 2018 WFAA