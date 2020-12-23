Cowboys' cornerback Brown seizing on a big 'Catch' with business venture

Anthony Brown has partnered with a local restaurant and his interception in Sunday's game is a well-timed boost for his business endeavors.

DENTON, Texas — They may still be a 5-9 football team, but the mood has improved substantially over the last two weeks, within the Dallas Cowboys.

"This is our first time this season having back-to-back wins all year," Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown said, "so I feel like that's something to build on."

And Brown played a key role in Week 15, with an interception late in the game, to help Dallas salt away the victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"They ran that play a few times earlier in the game, so when I saw it come up again, I said this is an opportunity right here," Brown said. "And the quarterback never looked my way, so I knew he never saw me coming. And when he threw it, I was in the right position."

It's been a trying season for the Dallas defense. They struggled mightily out of the gates, after virtually no offseason.

"I mean, we knew there was going to be growing pains coming into the season, based on the circumstances that we came into with COVID, and not being able to have OTAs," Brown said.

But this Cowboys defense has now forced seven turnovers in the last two games, as Dallas has won these two consecutive games

"We just needed to weather the storm, and try to get better as the weeks go on," Brown said. "And I feel like we've been doing that, definitely on the back end of the season."

Brown likes it in Dallas. So much so, that he's partnered with a restaurant called The Catch in Denton.

"This is my home," he said. "This is where I will be. I love the D-FW area. So I wanted to stamp something for my family for the future."

And that interception he made on Sunday works out quite nicely for his business venture, too.

"Me and Aaron [Zack, his business partner] were talking before the game, and I was like 'man, I need to get a pick tomorrow, I'm gonna get a pick, and I'm gonna say that was 'The Catch', you know," Brown said. "It goes hand-in-hand with the name of the restaurant!"