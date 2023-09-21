Another Pro Bowler injured in Cowboys practice: Center Tyler Biadasz to undergo MRI after hurting hamstring Thursday, reports say

A serious injury to Biadasz would be a major negative blow to the Cowboys' offensive line, which has been short on depth since the team's 53-man roster was finalized

FRISCO, Texas — Turns out, Trevon Diggs wasn't the only Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler to suffer an injury during Thursday's team practice.

This one, however, plays on the other side of the ball.

Tyler Biadasz, the team's Pro Bowl center, was also listed on the team's Thursday afternoon injury report after having hurt his hamstring during practice.

Per reports, Biadasz is undergoing an MRI as the team looks into the extent of his injury, although ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter cites a source who says the offensive lineman is expected to "be OK."

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, Biadasz became the team's full-time starter at center prior to the beginning of the 2021 season and earned his first Pro Bowl selection during his second full season in the role in 2022.

A serious injury to Biadasz would be a major negative blow to the Cowboys' offensive line, which has been short on depth since the team's 53-man roster was finalized at the end of the preseason.

Meanwhile, Six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin has been nursing an ankle injury of his own and sitting out of practice this week. Though hurt, Martin did still manage to play 82 of the team's 87 offensive snaps against the New York Jets in Week 2, however.

The Cowboys will head to Arizona to play the Cardinals in a Week 3 matchup this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

This is a developing story.