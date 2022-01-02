Cowboys in a dogfight with Cardinals through opening half

Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup hauled in Dallas' only score of the half but was hurt on the play.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Coming off a four-game winning streak and a 56-point outburst against Washington a week ago, this was hardly the first half that the Dallas Cowboys expected today. An uneven Dallas performance has led to a 13-7 lead for the Arizona Cardinals at halftime.

The Dallas offense was frustrated through much of the first half, before an 11-play touchdown drive before halftime, culminating in a beautiful touchdown catch by wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Gallup made a terrific adjustment on the football to haul in the touchdown, but hurt his knee on the play. He was down on the field for an extended period, and had to be helped off by the training staff.

He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of today's game. He was helped to the locker room, after a brief stay in the medical tent on the sideline.

His touchdown got the Cowboys back in a game in which they had floundered prior.

The Cardinals executed a 15-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that spanned 8:25 of the second quarter to take a 10-0 lead on the Cowboys late in the half. Arizona converted a fake punt, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Jonathan Ward. They then converted a 4th & goal, as quarterback Kyler Murray rolled out and found Antoine Wesley for the touchdown.

The Cowboys battled penalties on each of their first three drives of the game. A hold on Tyron Smith crushed the first drive, leading to a Dallas punt around midfield. A Tyler Biadasz false start helped stall the second drive, turning a 3rd & 4 into 3rd & 9. Dak Prescott missed an open Amari Cooper, and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal. And Greg Zuerlein pulled it wide left. It stayed 3-0 Cardinals.

The third Dallas drive was upended by a holding penalty against La'el Collins. An eight-yard carry by Tony Pollard on 3rd & 1 was negated by the call. The Cowboys failed to convert on 3rd & 11. And they had to punt. The Cardinals extended touchdown drive ensued.