Cowboys won't practice Wednesday after Steelers player tests positive for COVID-19

A Pittsburgh Steelers tight end reportedly tested positive after playing 20 snaps on Sunday.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will not hold a practice on Wednesday, as part of their enhanced COVID-19 protocols, put into effect after a Pittsburgh Steelers player tested positive for COVID-19 just 24 hours after the two teams played.

The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19 on Sunday.

ESPN reports that Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. McDonald played 20 offensive snaps against the Cowboys.

"We're aware of the player for the Pittsburgh Steelers who tested positive," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in his Monday afternoon press conference. "We've been instructed to put forth some additional protocols. So that's the mode that we're operating in."

The Cowboys will go into a 'virtual meeting emphasis,' according to McCarthy, which includes canceling a previously scheduled practice for Wednesday. The Cowboys practice schedule beyond Wednesday has not been disclosed.