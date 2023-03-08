Cowboys camp roundup: 'Non-troversy' taints first week in Oxnard

As America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys can’t escape publicity, even if the narratives around their practice sessions amount to nothing.

DALLAS — Training camp is ramping up for the Dallas Cowboys, who have now been through walkthroughs and a few padded practices as the end of the first full week is coming to a close.

It’s early in the process, but there has been nothing to throw cold water on the notion that these Cowboys have one of the best rosters in the league and a legitimate chance at representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Thus far in camp, the biggest stories have been the holdout of All-Pro RG Zack Martin, and the recent discussion over cornerback Trevon Diggs’ comments to his quarterback after a play in practice. When there’s no real issues to address, it appears the move by the punditry is to manufacture any story they can.

Jerry Jones’ franchise is used to being a media circus but usually the ringmaster owner himself courts the headlines. In the case of Diggs and Dak Prescott, nothing turned into something in the eyes of the national media.

Common sense tells astute observers that Diggs blowing off steam in the direction of Prescott was nothing more than a competitor being competitive. A reported lack of respect for the Cowboys’ franchise QB is laughable. The jawing back-and-forth of players is commonplace for teams in this environment, where the team’s offense wants bragging rights against the team’s defense and vice versa.

“Trash talking is part of our environment. I don’t referee that. It goes on in the lunch line.



“This is not like this is something new. It’s been going on as long as I’ve been in this league.



“It’s just part of our culture and guys competing.”



What’s more, Diggs declared the incident a non-issue during a radio appearance where he talked about his respect for Prescott.

“It’s practice,” the All-Pro cornerback said. “I don’t know why everyone is making it such a big thing. It’s football, this is what we do, this is what goes on on the field… It’s all love, it’s friendly… [Dak] is my guy, we got his back 100%.”

The absurdity of the matter demonstrates what it’s like to play for the Cowboys, particularly when it comes to being the quarterback for America’s Team.

Here are some other late week training camp observations from Cowboys camp:

Jalen Brooks has a chance to stick around

The Cowboys drafted receiver Brooks in the seventh-round, despite modest college numbers. Brooks had 58 catches for 785 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons at South Carolina, but his 6’2”, 205-pound frame was an enticing part of his profile. With the pads coming on during the second week of camp, Brooks has been turning heads and making a case that he belongs on the roster.

It’s early, but the Cowboys might have found something in Brooks. He’s a rookie to watch over the next few weeks as he’ll be getting ample opportunity to back up his hot start in Oxnard.

Micah Parsons dominating

Parsons’ offseason workouts were well-chronicled, as the third-year pass rusher geared up for what he hopes is his best season yet. If the last few practices are any indication, he’s on his way. Parsons has stood out as virtually unblockable since the pads came on, and some of his sacks are coming against future Hall of Fame LT Tyron Smith. That’s not easy to do on a consistent basis, but Parsons is demonstrating that he’s primed for a huge year no matter who he lines up against.

It isn't even a debate as to who the best player for the #Cowboys is right now.



Micah Parsons has destroyed practice every day. https://t.co/4eTF1GYrGF — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 31, 2023

The first few days in pads have shown Parsons remains a force, as he’s wreaking havoc on the offense.

Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore showing their worth

Dallas’ defense had a strong day on Thursday, and part of that was because of the cornerback tandem of Diggs and Gilmore. The new $100 million man had tight coverage on a few balls, although one did go off Diggs’ hands, something that usually doesn’t happen. After missing a day of practice because of a toe issue, Diggs has returned and is making things tough on Prescott and his receivers.

Gilmore has also been showing that he’s difficult to throw on, providing sticky coverage down the sideline on one throw and coming up with a would-be interception. Reports are that Gilmore is as advertised and back to elite form in camp. That would be a boon for Dallas as Diggs is tied for the most interceptions since he entered the league and Gilmore is a previous NFL Defensive Player of the Year performer.

Special Teams work revs up

There wasn't much special teams work to talk about early in camp, but that has changed in the first full week at Oxnard. The much-anticipated kicking competition was one of the top storylines heading into camp and that battle has been heating up. McCarthy has given both kickers opportunities during the Cowboys “mojo moments,” and in the natural course of practice, but neither veteran Tristen Vizcaino nor newcomer Brandon Aubrey have stuck out as the favorite.

Determining who will kick for Dallas could take all of camp and the preseason, but it doesn’t look like the kicker that the Cowboys need is on the roster yet. There are veteran kickers available, so this situation will continue to be monitored.

The Cowboys also started working more exclusively on their return units and Pro Bowl returner KaVontae Turpin remains the top option for both kickoffs and punts. However, the team is also using rookie RB Deuce Vaughn as an option on returns. With Turpin now finding himself in more packages on offense, the Cowboys need to make sure that they have another option to return kicks and Vaughn is getting the first chance.