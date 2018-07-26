OXNARD, Calif. – Training camp 2018 is officially underway in southern California, where we'll begin to answer the offseason's questions and think up many more.

WFAA Sports will be in Oxnard throughout the Cowboys' three weeks here, bringing updates here and on social media.

TUESDAY, JULY 31

It can be hard to stand out among the throngs of media members on hand to get the latest from the Cowboys in Oxnard. But reporters from German TV network Pro 7 had no trouble garnering attention.

They arrived at camp decked out in lederhosen to help fuel interaction with players and coaches.

MONDAY, JULY 30

Off day!

The Cowboys had their first off day on Monday – after just two practices in pads – so we took our "office" to Ventura Harbor Village to talk about camp and Dale's conversation with Jerry Jones.

Dale's commentary goes viral – again

Dale Hansen's commentary on Jerry Jones' national anthem policy – and the fact that domestic violence and drug use don't get the same hard-line stance from the billionaire owner – went viral Monday. It was viewed more than 2.6 MILLION times on Facebook alone.

SUNDAY, JULY 29

The topic of the national anthem was off limits at the request of the NFL... or at least that's what the Cowboys PR team told us. But Jerry faced other tough questions from WFAA's Dale Hansen.

It's Dak Prescott's birthday!

Happy 25th birthday to quarterback Dak Prescott! The crowd serenaded the QB on his way onto the practice field on his birthday.

A post shared by WFAA (@wfaa) on Jul 29, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

Jason Garrett's favorite drill

When the Cowboys put on the pads for the first time Saturday you could just see the intensity ramp up significantly. Especially when it came time for the pass rush drill.

After his press conference Sunday, head coach Jason Garrett shared why that drill is his favorite.

"Pass rush is on one of the great drills in the NFL. It's one-on-one," he said. "Everybody's watching the two guys involved in it. Obviously, it's a very physical part of the game. It's also a very technical part of the game."

It's a simple drill: an offensive and defensive lineman take their stance with an imaginary quarterback in the pocket. When the ball is snapped, it's on. Consider it grown man football, and in Saturday's practice Travis Frederick gave a great example, body slamming defensive tackle Brian Price.

Travis Frederick playing like a grown man.

👀👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾#CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/5R4NMYpWvc — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 29, 2018

It's a great diagnostic tool for coaches, too. It's an opportunity to see how players handle the pressure when the spotlight is directly on them.

"It reveals and exposes players. We watch it at night and go through it. Sometimes with young players, they're doing it right, they're doing it right and now they're by themselves and everybody's watching," said Garrett, "and everything they were working on goes out the window."

SATURDAY, JULY 28

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford weighed in on his exchange with the EA Sports Madden video game ahead of camp.

The video game version of Crawford looked like he's spent the offseason drinking milkshakes and sitting on the couch – Crawford estimated they had him about 42 pounds heavier than he really is.

"They had me at about 320 pounds," he said. "I'm at about 278 right now."

YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? 😡😡I DEMAND A REVIEW! pic.twitter.com/WgL3sMjlvi — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

Finally in pads

Saturday marked the first padded practice of 2018 training camp.

If you didn't catch the action and only listened to reaction from the crowd and the players about halfway through practice, you'd have thought the Cowboys won the Super Bowl... But it was just Byron Jones hauling in an interception.

When a tackling dummy messes up your shot of @Byron31Jump's interception during the first padded practice...



📰 https://t.co/BtmppSs3yV pic.twitter.com/9rAyd2XASJ — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) July 29, 2018

Jones is transitioning to cornerback this year after playing primarily safety in his first three seasons with the Cowboys.

Opening ceremony

The Cowboys, no strangers to grandeur, held their official "opening ceremony" of training camp Saturday – where thousands pour into the River Ridge complex in their Cowboys garb to listen to Jerry Jones talk for 10 minutes and watch the cheerleaders perform publicly for the first time of this season.

Photos: Cowboys training camp opening ceremony

The light in me recognizes the light ... in the Dallas Cowboys? The team is using yoga as a means of preparing for football action in training camp.

Watch: Cowboys find their mantra in Oxnard

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Some of our favorite fans

'Dak Day'

It was determined yesterday that today would be "Dak Day" in Oxnard, meaning the starting quarterback would address the media after the morning walk-through practice.

And Prescott delivered the headline with his strongest statement on the national anthem topic to date:

"I'd never protest during the anthem and don't think that's the right time or place to do so," he said.

Prescott acknowledged the existence of social issues in our country, and said he respects other players' decision to protest, but that he thinks it's time "for action, not just kneeling."

READ: Dak Prescott: Anthem 'not the time or venue' for protest

Checking in from Oxnard

Joe Trahan and Landon Haaf talked live from the media area at the Cowboys training camp facility Friday morning.

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Meet the toughest fan at camp's first day

This 3-year-old Cowboys fan didn't let 15 stitches in his nose stop him from cheering on his favorite team.

Venicio Camarena fell and gashed his nose in the parking lot before Thursday's opening practice, but he couldn't stand to miss more than a few hours of the fun. And when the Cowboys found out, he and his family were in for quite a surprise.

Photos: New Cowboys are a hit with the fans

New Cowboys a hit with the fans

Newly-acquired Cowboys were a hit with fans after the first training camp practice, signing autographs and taking pictures with the throngs of Cowboys faithful in Oxnard.

Vander Esch '100 percent' after ankle injury

The Cowboys' top draft pick says he's "100 percent" at the start of camp after missing last month's minicamp due to an ankle injury.

Holding him out of practice was a "just a precaution."

"I'm ready to go, 100 percent," he said. "Ready to start running around and practicing."

"You're always rehabbing, even with light stuff. You're gonna rehab bumps and bruises."

First practice of the 2018 season

Wide receiver Cole Beasley compared the first day of this year's camp to the first day of school.

"I feel a lot better at this point this year than I did at this point last year," he said. "I feel excited. It's almost coming to camp for the first time. There's so many new faces, it's kind of like the first day of school."

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again made his stance clear on player protests during the national anthem, the week after the NFL pressed pause on a policy that would require players to stand for the anthem but allow them the opportunity to remain in the locker room.

Jones said he wouldn't support a player who stayed in the locker room during the anthem.

"Our policy is you stand for the anthem, toe on the line," he said in Wednesday's opening press conference.

The league's policy announced in May would've given teams the freedom to discipline individual players for their actions during the anthem. The league gave itself the discretion to fine teams based on the actions of their players.

READ: Jones: Cowboys will stand for the anthem, won't distance themselves from Papa John's

