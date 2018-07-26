OXNARD, Calif. – Training camp 2018 is officially underway in southern California, where we'll begin to answer the offseason's questions and think up many more.

WFAA Sports will be in Oxnard throughout the Cowboys' three weeks here, brining updates here and on social media.

LINK: Here's the Cowboys training camp schedule

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Meet the toughest fan at camp's first day

This 3-year-old Cowboys fan didn't let 15 stitches in his nose stop him from cheering on his favorite team.

Venicio Camarena fell and gashed his nose in the parking lot before Thursday's opening practice, but he couldn't stand to miss more than a few hours of the fun. And when the Cowboys found out, he and his family were in for quite a surprise.

New Cowboys a hit with the fans

Newly-acquired Cowboys were a hit with fans after the first training camp practice, signing autographs and taking pictures with the throngs of Cowboys faithful in Oxnard.

Photos: New Cowboys are a hit with the fans

Vander Esch '100 percent' after ankle injury

The Cowboys' top draft pick says he's "100 percent" at the start of camp after missing last month's minicamp due to an ankle injury.

Holding him out of practice was a "just a precaution."

"I'm ready to go, 100 percent," he said. "Ready to start running around and practicing."

"You're always rehabbing, even with light stuff. You're gonna rehab bumps and bruises."

First practice of the 2018 season

Wide receiver Cole Beasley compared the first day of this year's camp to the first day of school.

"I feel a lot better at this point this year than I did at this point last year," he said. "I feel excited. It's almost coming to camp for the first time. There's so many new faces, it's kind of like the first day of school."

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again made his stance clear on player protests during the national anthem, the week after the NFL pressed pause on a policy that would require players to stand for the anthem but allow them the opportunity to remain in the locker room.

Jones said he wouldn't support a player who stayed in the locker room during the anthem.

"Our policy is you stand for the anthem, toe on the line," he said in Wednesday's opening press conference.

The league's policy announced in May would've given teams the freedom to discipline individual players for their actions during the anthem. The league gave itself the discretion to fine teams based on the actions of their players.

READ: Jones: Cowboys will stand for the anthem, won't distance themselves from Papa John's

© 2018 WFAA