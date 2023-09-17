Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd taken to locker room for further evaluation

The television broadcast reported that Floyd fainted on the sideline, before getting up under his own power

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd, who coaches the defensive line for Dallas, was taken back to the Cowboys locker room for further evaluation during the third quarter of the Cowboys home opener against the New York Jets.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that Floyd fainted on the Cowboys sideline. He was able to get up under his own power, and walked off to the locker room.

The announcement in the press box during the break between the 3rd and 4th quarters: "Due to medical concerns, Cowboys Assistant Coach Shariff Floyd has been taken inside for further review. His responsibilities will be shared by the defensive staff."