Cowboys assistant DL coach Leon Lett carted from practice with apparent leg injury

It's unclear how the longtime assistant coach suffered the injury.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys assistant defensive line coach and former player Leon Lett was carted off the practice field Wednesday with an apparent right leg injury.

It's unclear how Lett suffered the injury as it happened early during Wednesday's practice. He was evaluated by medical staff and left the field on crutches.

Cowboys longtime assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field today at practice.



Lett suffered what appeared to be a right leg injury. Happened early in practice. Needed crutches. Currently being evaluated by med staff.#CowboysNation #DallasCowboys @wfaa — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) September 15, 2021

Lett was part of the Cowboys' three Super Bowl wins in the 90s, spending 10 of his 11 years in the NFL with Dallas as a defensive tackle.

The 52-year-old has been with the team as an assistant defensive line coach since 2011.