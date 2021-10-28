New study shows Cowboys are kings of social media, online searches

The Dallas Cowboys became known as America’s Team during the rise of home television but, even after a Super Bowl drought, they remain popular in new media.

DALLAS — While the road to the Super Bowl may not have gone through Dallas since 1996, the Cowboys' influence throughout the NFL remains supreme.

According to a new study from TicketSource, the Cowboys are the most influential team in the NFL with an influence score of 8.51 out of 10. The score was determined by adding up followers and likes from Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, along with Google searches and Wikipedia page views.

The Cowboys' 3.6 million Instagram followers are fewer than that of the New England Patriots' 4.3 million, and Dallas also places second with 3.9 million Twitter followers compared to the Patriots' 4.5 million. Washington actually leads the way with 1.6 million Wikipedia page views, and Dallas is third with 1.1 million.

Where Dallas crushes the competition is in Google searches. The Cowboys have around 51.4 million Google searches annually, according to the report. The next-closest team is the Green Bay Packers at 30.8 million.

In terms of players, quarterback Dak Prescott has a 4.26 out of 10 score, ranking fourth-highest on the list. Prescott has 2.1 million Instagram followers, 1.4 million Twitter followers, and 9.9 million Facebook followers.

The NFL's ratings could benefit from a collision course between the Packers and Cowboys in the playoffs, and owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones believes Green Bay is one of the teams Dallas could see in January.

"They’re going to be a tough draw for anybody, and then they’re going to be a tough draw for the rest of the year," Jones told "Shan & RJ" Tuesday on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM]. "I wouldn’t dare go to playoff time with any type of comparison we’re talking about with any team because we got so much water to get under the bridge and so many issues can come up. But they look good."

For Dallas, the focus is on Week 8 and the Minnesota Vikings, who are 3-3 and have the pieces to correct their record and challenge Green Bay for top spot in the NFC North. The Cowboys meanwhile come out of their bye week with a 5-1 record, which stands head and shoulders above the rest of the NFC East where New York, Washington, and Philadelphia all sit at 2-5.

Success on Sunday night against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium could determine whether the Cowboys can carry enough momentum to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in January.

Whether Dallas wins or loses, all of social media will be abuzz about the results.