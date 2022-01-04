Cowboys' approach to Michael Gallup unchanged following ACL injury

In addition to the loss on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys received bad news with wideout Michael Gallup expected to miss the rest of the season after a torn ACL.

DALLAS — The season-ending injury for Michael Gallup won't affect how the Dallas Cowboys approach the receiver in free agency.

The former 2018 third-round pick from Colorado State tore his ACL catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the second quarter of the Cowboys' 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Gallup finished the game with three catches for 36 yards, and tallied 35 catches for a career-low 445 yards and two touchdowns throughout the season.

According to chief operating officer Stephen Jones, the Cowboys won't change their approach to Gallup, who will be a free agent in the 2022 offseason.

"We’ll just go to work with him and see," Jones told "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] Monday. "As I said, we obviously got some challenges that we’ll address in the offseason."

Dallas is projected to be over the salary cap by more than $13 million in 2022. The Cowboys also have to make decisions on a total of 26 other free agents that include defensive end Randy Gregory, tight end Dalton Schultz, and left guard Connor Williams.

Fellow draft mate receiver Cedrick Wilson, who Dallas took in the sixth round of 2018 from Boise State, has been productive in Gallup's seven-game absence with 40 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Dallas must also decide what they will do with Wilson, who also enters free agency at season’s end.

Jones echoed the organization's favorable perception of Gallup.

Said Jones: "He’s got a great, positive attitude. Obviously that’s a very difficult blow. I know he was looking forward to what free agency was going to bring, and hopefully right here in Dallas. I know we have our challenges here, but no one thinks more of Michael Gallup as a Dallas Cowboy than his teammates, than his coaching staff, than this organization. As I said, just a class act all the way."

Gallup tore his ACL just before making the catch, underscoring how focused the 6-1, 198-pound wideout has been on playing at a high level throughout his 55 games with Dallas.

"It doesn’t surprise me a bit he was able to make that great play," said Jones. "But he’ll come back strong and come back better than ever. Ultimately, Michael will get his.”

Gallup had missed Weeks 2-9 with a calf strain. Since his Week 10 return against the Atlanta Falcons, Gallup had caught 31 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns.