DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys had a mediocre 2010s with a 2-3 postseason record and their conference championship drought extending to 25 seasons. However, it was better than the 2000s, when they had just one playoff win to show against four losses. With another decade in the books, here is the Cowboys’ all-decade team from the defensive side of the ball.

Because the Cowboys played a predominantly 4-3 defense from 2013 to the close of the decade, that is the makeup of the roster that will be used.

Defensive ends

DeMarcus Ware

The former 2005 first-round pick actually spent more time as an outside linebacker during the decade with just his final season, 2013, played at defensive end. Nonetheless, Ware contributed 52.5 sacks, 65 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, and picked off Eli Manning to start off the 2013 season on Sunday Night Football.

His final season wasn't meritorious, but Ware earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections to start the decade along with an All-Pro selection in 2011.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Picked in the draft immediately after the Cowboys released Ware, the former 2014 second-round pick from Boise State has grown into the "war daddy" Dallas needed on the defensive line. Injuries affected his first three seasons as he produced 9.0 sacks through 32 games played of a possible 48. However, in 2017, Lawrence tallied 14.5 sacks as he earned his first of two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. Lawrence followed up that 2017 season with 10.5 sacks while playing under the franchise tag.

Lawrence has just 5.0 sacks through 15 games this year, but he nonetheless was a strong presence coming off the edge for Dallas in the decade.

Defensive tackles

Jason Hatcher

In the first year the Cowboys switched to the 4-3, Tampa-2 defense with Monte Kiffin as the defensive coordinator and Rod Marinelli as the defensive line coach, the 31-year-old Hatcher had his most prolific season as a pro with 11.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. All of that production earned Hatcher his lone Pro Bowl in a contract year. The Cowboys weren't about to give money to a 32-year-old with one good season, which is why the former 2006 third-round pick spent his last two seasons with Washington.

Jay Ratliff

Even though he earned his two Pro Bowls of the decade playing as a nose tackle in the Cowboys' 3-4 scheme under Wade Phillips and later defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, the 2005 seventh-round pick from Auburn was still one of the more prolific interior defensive linemen of the decade with 5.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries collected in his 38 final games as a Cowboy. Ratliff was headed for a divorce with the Cowboys after he got into a heated exchange with owner Jerry Jones after the club's 38-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 2, 2013.

Linebackers

Sean Lee

The former 2010 second-round pick from Penn State collected four interceptions in 15 games with the Cowboys in 2011. While his injury history was no secret, no one could have predicted that it would have gone as poorly as it did with a total of 51 games missed over the decade — over three full seasons. Nonetheless, Lee has collected 501 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, 30 pass breakups, 14 interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

At 33 years old, and having battled an injured report's worth of maladies, all while having that level of production speaks to the heart Lee played with. Even when hurt, Lee did his best to contribute to the team as a mentor.

Jaylon Smith

In the same vein, coming back from a gruesome ACL injury in your last collegiate game, beating expert predictions that the nerve in question would never fully heal, and playing 47 games since your canceled rookie season is fairly impressive.

The former 2016 second-round pick from Notre Dame has also produced 213 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and three pass breakups in his nearly three full seasons, not missing a game to date. With his signature clear eyed view, Smith has taken a swipe at the ACL injury that could have made him one of the biggest Cowboys draft busts of the decade.

Anthony Hitchens

The former 2014 fourth-round pick from Iowa was a reliable, solid presence at linebacker that could fill virtually any role at the position. As a Cowboy, he collected 312 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, an interception, and two forced fumbles in his 60 games, 48 of which he started for Dallas.

Hitchens' career with Dallas was impressive enough that the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a five-year, $45 million contract. What Hitchens was able to do was turn into a compensatory pick that helped Dallas draft three players in 2019.

Cornerbacks

Orlando Scandrick

The former 2008 fifth-round pick from Boise State was a leader in the secondary and played with a chip on his shoulder throughout his 93 games with Dallas over the decade, 63 of which he started. Scandrick produced seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 50 pass breakups, and six forced fumbles. Scandrick was also sent on corner blitzes, which resulted in 9.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss to go along with his 316 tackles.

Byron Jones

The Cowboys went with a sure commodity when they took Jones in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. Initially a safety in his first three seasons, it wasn't until Kris Richard came over from the Seattle Seahawks to coach the defensive backs that Jones was moved to corner.

With his 6-0, 205-pound frame, Jones was able to use his physicality to earn his first career Pro Bowl in 2018 despite not collecting an interception. His 14 pass breakups were tied with Morris Claiborne and Eli Apple for the 11th-most in the league.

Safeties

Barry Church

The former 2010 undrafted free agent from Toledo was starting to grow into a solution on the back end for Dallas, but tore his Achilles three games into the 2012 season. Dallas signed him to an extension anyway, and he rewarded their faith with just five games missed over the next four seasons. Church produced 485 tackles, 16 pass breakups, five interceptions, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown in his time with Dallas.

Jeff Heath

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent from Saginaw Valley State in 2013, Heath has demonstrated nothing but love for the game of football. Willing to play any position on the field, Heath has become a fan favorite in his seven seasons in Dallas.

Most know of his near forced fumble of Aaron Rodgers in the 2016 NFC divisional playoff that might have setup a game-winning field goal for the Cowboys, but arguably his best moment came on Oct. 22, 2017, at San Francisco in a 40-10 rout of the 49ers. Kicker Dan Bailey was knocked out of the game, and Heath filled in, going 2-of-3 on extra points in addition to collecting six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Special teams

K Dan Bailey

The reality is he should still be kicking for the Cowboys. Nevertheless, Bailey produced an 88.2% field goal percentage and made 98.0% of his extra points, not missing a single one after the 2015 rule change that brought extra point tries 33 yards out until 2017, his final year with the Cowboys.

Bailey was responsible for 10 game-winning field goals for the Cowboys. He was the secret sauce behind Tony Romo's late-game heroics, which saw an uptick from nine fourth quarter comebacks from 2006-10 to 15 from 2011-15. Romo’s magic was in part because Bailey was making his kicks and not costing the Cowboys points.

P Chris Jones

Jones has been in charge of the Cowboys' punting duties since 2013. Mat McBriar did earn a Pro Bowl for the Cowboys in 2010, but he had a foot drop issue in 2011 that led the Cowboys to part ways with him and give Jones two games as punter. Dallas went with Brian Moorman in 2012 before letting Jones take over the next season. The punter is known more for his fakes and big hits than his career 44.6 yards per punt average.

LS L.P. Ladouceur

The former Cal Bear took over as long snapper in 2005 and has never looked back. He never missed a game this decade, and he earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2014. When the operation is so clean that you don't have to worry about special teams snaps ever, then you know you have found a solution at long snapper.

How do you think was the MVP of the defense in the 2010s for the Cowboys? Share your thoughts and picks with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.

More on WFAA: