2 Dallas Cowboys players placed on COVID reserve list

DALLAS — Two Dallas Cowboys players have been added to the league's COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus, the team tweeted Thursday.

Safety Malik Hooker and rookie running back JaQuan Hardy are now following COVID protocol. In a series of tweets, Hooker said he was "doing good" and had no symptoms and hoped to be "outta protocol soon."

News of their positive tests comes roughly 48 hours after a defensive coach for the Cowboys, Aden Durde, was also added to the COVID protocol list.

In recent weeks, an apparent COVID outbreak has swept through pro sports leagues across the spectrum. Teams everywhere are trying to contain the transmission of the virus, which appears to be tearing through players in the not only the NFL, but also the NBA and the NHL.

The NHL announced Monday it will begin a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday as the number of positive COVID-19 tests results among players increases. The league also decided this week it would withdraw from participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The NBA has also struggled with outbreaks among its players and teams. Leaguewide through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play or would have been ruled out because they are under COVID protocols. The NBA has previously said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week.

The NFL, for its part, has revised its protocols so that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.