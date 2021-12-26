Not to be outdone by Cowboys, Washington brings heated benches to indoor AT&T Stadium

After Dallas brought their own heated benches to Washington two weeks ago, the visiting Football Team on Sunday showed up with heated benches of their own.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Who doesn't love a good rivalry?

Granted, the Cowboys' twice-a-year tilt with Washington has been more of a one-sided affair lately - Dallas has won eight of the last 11 games, if we're keeping track.

But the bad blood between the NFC East foes goes back decades.

And now we have BenchGate.

Dallas brought their own heated benches to Washington two weeks ago.

And now, the visiting Football Team on Sunday showed up with heated benches of their own, even though AT&T Stadium, at last check, remains an indoor, climate-controlled environment.

The Cowboys will apparently settle for the standard (and non-heated) aluminum benches for Sunday night's game.

The bench drama started earlier this month, when the Cowboys caught wind that Washington's heated benches were known to go off and on during a game.

So Dallas ordered their own benches, Cowboys logo and all, and had them shipped to Washington's FedEx Field, which is decidedly not indoors and where temperatures were in the 40s.

Washington responded by ordering the same benches, from the same Ohio company, and bringing them on the road for the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

And so on Sunday, their burgundy-and-gold benches arrived at AT&T Stadium, where the temperatures outside were in the 70s and the playing conditions inside were just as comfortable.

At the risk of being unprepared, Washington also positioned giant cooling machines next to their custom warming benches, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

At least they'll be ready for anything.