Cooper Rush starts for Cowboys, has up-and-down first half as Cowboys trail

Rush was picked off and sacked in the first half.

MINNEAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush was thrust into action Sunday night due to Dak Prescott's still-sore strained calf, and through the first half of play, he's had some good and some bad.

His first big mistake came in the opening minute of the second quarter, when he tried to deliver a pass over the middle, but was late and high with his throw. It was tipped and intercepted by former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods.

But later in the quarter, Rush made a nice play, stepping up in a crowded pocket, going through his reads, and finding an open Amari Cooper up the right sideline. The ball was a hair underthrown, but considering the traffic at his feet, it was a nice play by the Cowboys backup.

Late in the first half, Rush made a poor read, missing a wide open CeeDee Lamb over the middle, and instead throwing to a covered Dalton Schultz, missing high, and nearly throwing another pick. Initially it was ruled an interception, before review noticed that the ball hit the ground.

Overall, Rush is 10-17 for 110 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and the one interception through the first half.