Ex-Cowboys, SMU WR Cole Beasley announces retirement from NFL, report says

Beasley's agents reportedly told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the wideout has decided to retire after 11 NFL seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA story on Cole Beasley from 2018.

Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he has decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Beasley, 33, had just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He played two games for the Buccaneers against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, totaling four catches and 17 yards.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent, Justin Turner, told Garafolo and Pelissero.

#Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and @MikeGarafolo. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.” pic.twitter.com/jyk3qojEQd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022

Beasley, a Little Elm native, played collegiately for the SMU Mustangs from 2008 to 2010 and racked up 2,959 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He went undrafted and began his career in Dallas for the Cowboys in 2012.

Beasley played seven seasons for the Cowboys as their premiere slot receiver, catching 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns.

After Dallas, Beasley played three seasons for the Buffalo Bills, where he predominantly made headlines for his outspoken comments against the NFL's COVID-19 vaccines during the 2021 season. He was fined $100,000 for multiple COVID-19 protocol violations with the Bills, according to ESPN.

He also grabbed national attention with his rap track entitled "Heavy 1s," which detailed his stance of being “pro-choice” when it comes to vaccines against COVID-19.

Beasley finishes his professional career with 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.