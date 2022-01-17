Then it's a trip east to meet with the Pats' Mayo and Philly's Gannon before swinging back to interview the Rams' O'Connell, Bengals' Callahan, KC's Bieniemy.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Better filler up, George.

The Broncos’ head coach search committee led by general manager George Paton is about to embark on a cross-country, four-day, five-city trip for the purpose of interviewing seven candidates.

Paton and his platoon will fly out Tuesday morning to Dallas where the group will interview Cowboys’ defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Two coaches in one place will help with the logistics. But the challenge will lie ahead.

Paton and his committee – which also includes Darren Mougey, Kelly Kleine, Rich Hurtado, Ray Jackson and Patrick Smyth – will then fly out Tuesday night to Boston in preparation for their interview Wednesday morning with New England Patriots’ inside linebackers’ coach Jerod Mayo. Then the Broncos’ contingent will travel by private jet to Philadelphia and interview Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday afternoon.

From their some details have to be determined before finalizing the scheduled interviews with their three final candidates who are still alive in the NFL playoffs -- Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. O’Connell and Callahan are scheduled for Thursday with Bieniemy on Friday.

Paton was hoping to interview all 10 candidates in person, but it’s possibly one of the final three interviews at week’s end will be by Zoom. The Broncos last week interviewed three candidates -- Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in Dearborn, Mich., and Packers’ quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay – to begin its search for a replacement to Vic Fangio, who was fired last week after a three-year record of 19-30.

It’s unclear whether Paton will arranged for a second interview with one or more finalists. He is expected to decide on the Broncos’ new head coach sometime next week.

