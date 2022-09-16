Former Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr arrested on DWI charges, records show

Carr played cornerback for the Cowboys in two separate stints -- from 2012 to 2016 and again in 2020.

Editor's note: The above interview with Brandon Carr is from 2016.

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested in Collin County on Thursday, jail records show.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirms to WFAA that Carr, 36, was arrested by the Allen Police Department on DWI charges at around 2:30 a.m. He posted bond shortly after being processed in Collin County Detention Facility and was released at around 5:30 p.m. that same day.

Carr was drafted to the NFL by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round in 2008 and played two separate stints with in the Cowboys' secondary.

He first played for Dallas from 2012 to 2016, then signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an unrestricted free agent.

Carr started every game in those first five seasons with Dallas, and hauled in four interceptions during that span.

Carr spent his next four seasons with the Ravens, then returned to Dallas in 2020. That year, he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster for the Cowboys, before ultimately being released.

Earlier in his career, Carr had a stretch in which he started 192 consecutive games at one point -- the most for a defensive player since he was drafted in 2008.