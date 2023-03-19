Cowboys trading for Texans WR Brandin Cooks, source confirms

In exchange for Cooks, Houston will get a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a 6th round pick in next year's draft.

DALLAS — A source with the Dallas Cowboys front office confirmed with WFAA that the team is making a trade for Houston Texas wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, as well as the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Cowboys source confirmed that in exchange for Cooks, Houston will get a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a 6th round pick in next year's draft.

The Texans will pick up $6 million of Cooks' $18 million salary, leaving Dallas to pay the remaining $12 million.

According to WFAA's Houston affiliate KHOU, the Cowboys will be Cooks' fifth NFL team that he's played for since he was drafted out of Oregon State in 2014. He has previously played for New Orleans, New England, and the LA Rams before his three seasons in Houston.

Dallas needed more playmaking ability within their offense, and now they add a guy with 4.33 speed to the outside, along with CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 19, 2023