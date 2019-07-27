The Dallas Cowboys — minus Zeke Elliott — loaded onto a plane Thursday for training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

As the team prepares to get to work, the WFAA sports team is looking at some of the biggest questions they have headed into training camp.

Joe Trahan: Just how good will the receivers be?

So many questions to ponder now that training camp is here, although I'd argue not as many pressing queries as in seasons past. I'm particularly interested though in how quarterback Dak Prescott and his receiving corp continue to develop in their time in Oxnard.

The Cowboys did Prescott a real disservice a year ago when they made the decision to go without a true number one receiver.

The receiver by committee experience failed miserably, and was partly responsible for some regression on Dak's part.

The offense sputtered and those early season struggles planted played a role in former offensive coordinator Scott Linehan's ouster.

Kudos to the Cowboys for taking relatively swift action to right the wrong.

And now with a full offseason under his belt with Prescott, Cowboys fans should be excited at the prospects of what Amari Cooper, acquired from the Raiders last season, can become.

Michael Gallup's rookie season was promising, but he won't be a rookie anymore, and at the receiver position that holds weight. And I'm really intrigued with the addition of former Packers receiver Randall Cobb.

With Cooper and Gallup on the outside, there figures to be room in the middle for Cobb to exploit.

Defenses figured out what Prescott and former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley liked to do, last season, and now Beasley is gone. So Cobb becomes a wildcard now that can help this offense, led by new OC Kellen Moore, reach a new level.

Cobb, a former quarterback, and says he and Prescott have quickly reached a level of comfort that will serve them well.

Success from the slot this season is nowhere near a given, but the prospects are there and I'll be looking for clues on just how good Dak and Cobb, along with the rest of the receiving corp can be.

Jonah Javad: Who will be the breakout stars?

Every year, there is a role player who becomes a breakout star.

Two years ago, it was Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence — going from one sack in 2016 to 14.5 sacks in 2017.

Last year, you could make a case for a few different guys.

Byron Jones struggled at safety in 2017 but moved to cornerback in 2018 and made his first Pro Bowl along with second-team All-Pro honors.

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch exceeded preseason expectations by making the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro as well.

Plus, an honorable mention goes to defensive lineman Antwaun Woods, who was a revelation the second of the season for the Cowboys defense.

After going undrafted in 2016, Woods spent his first two years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and appeared in just one regular season game. He is now a rising star as a starting defensive tackle for the Cowboys.

So, who will be the breakout star(s) in 2019?

Wide receiver Michael Gallup came on strong at the end of last season.

With Amari Cooper expected to draw double teams, the second-year wideout from Colorado State should see lots of single-man coverage. With another offseason working with quarterback Dak Prescott, Gallup should take the next step.

Given the injury history over the last couple years, the offensive line could use a breakout star from the likes of second-year guard Connor Williams or 2019 rookie Connor McGovern.

Not to mention, the Cowboys could desperately use someone to emerge from the tight end group besides 37-year-old Jason Witten.

Defensively, the Cowboys are loaded up-front and at linebacker. The front seven is legit.

The secondary — not so much. Besides Byron Jones (see above), the Cowboys defensive backfield has room to improve as it was so-so against the pass in 2018.

Safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie are candidates to emerge.

A strong training camp performance will help identify who may be your 2019 Cowboys breakout stars.

Mike Leslie: Does Kellen Moore make a difference?

The Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator, but not a new offense. The hire of Kellen Moore to replace his long-time mentor Scott Linehan didn't exactly light Cowboys fans on fire the way the organization may have hoped.

In some ways, Moore fits the bill of what many organizations around the league are looking for -- he's a young offensive mind, who has new ideas and potential to jump start an offense.

But in other ways, he's a Jason Garrett/Scott Linehan disciple.

Which version of Moore wins out?

The reality is, there's not necessarily anything wrong with the Cowboys offensive scheme.

It worked just fine under Scott Linehan and Jason Garrett in 2016, when the Cowboys ranked 5th in the league in total offense and in scoring. It had worked fine in 2014, when Linehan was the passing game coordinator, and the Cowboys won the division for the first time in five years.

But it had become stale under the guidance of Linehan, and a fresh voice calling the plays was necessary.

The Cowboys hope that Moore is exactly that. One thing you can be confident in -- Moore is a smart kid.

If we're being frank, he never had a big arm. Even for major college football standards, he was probably a hair below average. But despite that limitation, he was smart enough and accurate enough to become the winningest quarterback in college football history.

The plays that he's running within the Cowboys offense don't figure to be radically different from what you saw in recent years.

But the potential that Moore could introduce more motion, more unique formations, and more variance to the play calling are all things worth keeping an eye on in camp.

We probably won't fully learn Moore's game-planning potential until he's actually calling plays in a real game.

But bet heavy on seeing many tweets and articles in the coming weeks about the different formations the Cowboys are utilizing in camp, and how that may foreshadow what we see out of the Cowboys offense come September 8th.

Dale Hansen: Really, not much – they don’t work hard enough.

I have been to every Cowboys camp since 1981 – except 1985, the year of the delta crash at DFW on my birthday, August 2 of that year.

Soooo I'm about bored to tears with Cowboys camp, especially the way they do it now.

I'm old enough to remember when someone actually hit someone during practice. Now, even at my age – and I will turn 71 during this camp – I think I could work through practice...

BECAUSE THEY DON'T WORK ANYMORE!!

Yoga stretching is about as hard as it gets.

So the bottom line is this: I don't look forward to anything at camp. There is nothing in Oxnard that will tell me how good or bad this team will be and anyone who tells you they know is making it up.

I look forward to 72 degrees for a week in August. Tell me my life isn't just about as good as any life can be.