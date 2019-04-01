The Dallas Cowboys have been given 25/1 odds to win Super Bowl XLIII, according to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, tied for last among the 12 NFL playoff teams.

If you’re new to betting, those odds don’t exude the bookmakers’ confidence in the Cowboys.

Analytics and data website FiveThirtyEight is even more pessimistic, only giving the Cowboys a 3% chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Interestingly enough, Dallas is favored in the Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but it’s Seattle the has the higher odds to win the Super Bowl (albeit by just on percentage point at 4%).

For the purpose of this article, though, we’ll stick with 25/1 – the mostly widely agreed-upon odds that the Cowboys will win twice as many playoff games in 2019 as they’ve won over the last 21 years combined.

So, just how (im)probable is a Cowboys Super Bowl win, according to the oddsmakers? Here are a few other bets deemed just as likely – and thus you could earn the same payout – as gambling on the Cowboys to win Super Bowl XLIII:

An Amy Klobuchar presidency in 2020

The Democratic Senator from Minnesota, re-elected in a landslide in this year’s midterms, hasn’t even officially announced her candidacy for president in 2020, but most online betting sites have her at 25/1 to win the next election.

Betfair Exchange is one oddsmaker that actually has a Klobuchar presidency as a more likely occurrence than a Cowboys Super Bowl, as the exchange puts 33/1 odds on the ‘Boys.

For the record, Beto O’Rourke has about three times better chances in 2020 than the Cowboys have in 2018, if you ask the oddsmakers. His odds hover around 7/1 on most betting exchanges, despite losing a 2018 Senate bid.

A Royal baby named Harriet

If you’re looking to dabble in Royal Family betting and make similar money to your Cowboys Super Bowl bet, go with Harriet. You’ll find 25/1 odds on the name, which is actually a bit of an underdog story. It shot up the odds charts when it was revealed that Meghan and Harry apparently like the name.

Ye West

To put the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds into eye-roll-inducing pop culture perspective, they’re about as slim as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian naming their fourth child “Ye.”

A correct bet on the Cowboys would actually earn you more money than correctly predicting that the Wests will name their next kid “Jesus,” an outcome given 20/1 odds.

West West, which would keep up with the directional theme in the family, comes in at 66/1 odds.

According to the oddsmakers, the Cowboys are as likely to win the Super Bowl as Rosamund Pike is to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in “A Private War.” Ethan Hawke’s odds at getting the Best Actor nod for “First Reformed” are just as super.

The film “If Beale Street Could Talk” – which this particular writer has never heard of – has better odds at Best Picture (16/1) than the Cowboys do at ending their Super Bowl drought.

Henry Cavill as the next James Bond

Henry Cavill, recently of Superman and "Mission Impossible" fame, is a 25/1 bet to become the next James Bond. For inquiring minds, Tom Hiddleston is nearly even money to earn the gig, with English actors James Norton and Idris Elba – 2018’s “Sexiest Man” – close behind.

This is GREAT news, if we've somehow traveled back to the early 2000s.

Basing this whole thing off of FiveThirtyEight's forecast, the Cowboys – the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs – are just as likely to win the Super Bowl as the San Antonio Spurs – the seventh seed in the NBA's Western Conference – are to win the NBA Finals in 2019. The 21-17 Spurs were given a 3% shot at earning a fifth ring of this century.

To make that comparison even more doom-and-gloom, a seventh seed has only advanced past the first round of the playoffs five times in history.

Am I missing a hilarious prop bet to compare to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances? Hit me up on Twitter @LandonHaaf

