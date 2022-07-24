Best free agent fits remaining for Cowboys ahead of training camp

The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in Oxnard, CA on July 27 but there are still some free agents available that could help their roster.

DALLAS — This is an exciting time for football fans. Training camps are opening and there is renewed optimism that this could be the year for their team.

For Dallas Cowboys fans, their patience has run out. It’s about results in Dallas. But, at the very least, each new camp brings out the hope that this season will end triumphantly.

It’s hard to put too much faith in the Cowboys, though. Their offseason didn’t leave most fans with a positive feeling, and it’s been made worse knowing that the front office has been hoarding salary cap dollars instead of using it on veteran players who can help in 2022.

These Cowboys are hardly without flaws and they have the ability to bring in some help before camp. The team has brought in veterans for camp in recent years, including last season with safety Malik Hooker, who was signed in late July, so the possibility remains. Just don’t expect it to happen.

However, if the Cowboys want to make a signing to beef up the roster before camp, here are the six best options among those still available:

Ndamukong Suh (DT)

The Cowboys have a good amount of young talent on the interior of their defensive line, but they don’t have a proven veteran that is capable of making a difference. Suh would be an ideal candidate as he brings the ability to collapse the pocket and stop the run. The latter is something Dallas’ defense has been missing for several years.

If we’re talking fits for the Cowboys among the best free agents remaining, Ndamukong Suh would be near the top of the list. Six sacks in each of the last 2 seasons & brings an attitude the group could use. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) July 23, 2022

Suh is 34-years old, but he’s still getting to the quarterback, picking up six sacks in each of the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the youth the Cowboys have at defensive tackle, Suh could make for a great veteran presence for the group and bring some nastiness. Both of which are needed.

Emmanuel Sanders (WR)

Dallas has a solid receiver group when healthy. That isn’t the case heading into camp, however. WR CeeDee Lamb is ready to go as the top receiver, but Michael Gallup isn’t expected to play early this season and veteran WR signing James Washington has missed significant time this offseason with a foot injury.

Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert will help, but it’s hard to expect too much of a contribution from a third-round pick early in his first season.

Beyond those four receivers, the Cowboys don’t have much depth. A veteran wideout like Sanders – a Texas native who went to SMU – would make sense. Sanders still has some juice left in the tank and could help bridge the gap between the beginning of the season and when Gallup returns.

T.Y. Hilton (WR)

Maybe Sanders doesn’t excite the Cowboys, and if not, perhaps Hilton and his big play ability would. Hilton had some injury issues over the last few years, but he’s younger than Sanders and is a deep threat that the offense will need until Gallup returns.

Hilton can be an insurance piece for the Cowboys, who need to cover themselves early in the season. The team is one receiver injury away from disaster and Hilton is a solid option who won’t break the bank.

Will Fuller (WR)

If Sanders and Hilton aren’t what the Cowboys are looking for, might Fuller be their cup of tea? Fuller is the youngest of the receiving options and is the biggest downfield threat of the group as well. After a broken thumb ended his first season with the Miami Dolphins, Fuller would benefit from a change of scenery back to Texas.

There’s a history of injuries with Fuller, who has yet to play a full schedule of games, but he’s got big play ability. The theme here is obvious, the Cowboys need another veteran receiver to make sure they’re covered in case of injury or ineffectiveness from the current options.

Anthony Barr (LB)

The Cowboys simply don’t have enough linebacker depth. If any injury were to occur to their starters, the defense would take a hit. Barr brings a versatile skill set: he’s solid in coverage, has the speed to chase down ball carriers, and can rush the passer if needed.

LB was/is a position of need but why not sign someone like Anthony Barr? Last year LVE played 57.7% of snaps, Neal played 50.4%. Money was/is a factor since you're

not going to pay $5m+ for reserve LB at that % of snaps. Cowboys use 3 safety look more than 3 LB look. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 14, 2022

At 30-years old, Barr hasn’t played a full season in four years, but pairing him with Leighton Vander Esch would provide Dallas with adequate coverage in case either were to miss time.

With senior defensive assistant George Edwards on staff, who used to coach Barr on the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys would be an ideal fit. Barr’s cost might be an issue, but the Cowboys cannot afford to head into the season without more depth at LB.

Daryl Williams (OT)

The Cowboys could use a veteran swing tackle and Williams would make a great addition. Williams has experience at both tackle spots, as well the versatility to play both guard positions. The veteran tackle would hedge the team’s bet that rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith can play left tackle if starter Tyron Smith were to miss time.

If veteran LT Smith were to get hurt, the Cowboys could move Williams to LT and keep the rookie Smith at LG to continue his development with the NFL game. If the team had to move Tyler Smith to LT, the Cowboys could pencil Williams in at LG.

Offensive line depth is one of the biggest question marks for the Cowboys, and Williams could ease some of the concerns.