Analyzing Cowboys' top-5, bottom-5 PFF grades from 41-21 win over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys grounded the Philadelphia Eagles by 20 points on Monday night as they got solid performances out of their stable of star players.

The Dallas Cowboys took early command of the NFC East with a convincing 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

Like all group projects, there were some who scored high and some who scored low — so says Pro Football Focus.

Here is a look at the top-5 PFF grades – and the low-5 scores – from the Cowboys' win that moves them to 2-1 on the season:

T1. LT Tyron Smith, 92.7 — The two-time All-Pro has been in vintage form through the first three weeks. Quarterback Dak Prescott has had all the time needed to survey the field, albeit his "time to throw" stats are a little skewed because of the Cowboys' emphasis on a quick release. Nevertheless, Smith did his job in neutralizing the Eagles' edge rush and giving Prescott time in the pocket.

T2. TE Dalton Schultz, 91.8 — The former 2018 fourth-round pick led all Cowboys with six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Schultz grew into the role of the starting tight end when Blake Jarwin went down in Week 1 last season, and Schultz has continued to flourish with his opportunities.

T3. CB Trevon Diggs, 92.0 — The Cowboys have pined for a playmaking defensive back since the NFL outlawed the horse-collar tackle. Diggs' pick-six of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was his third interception in as many games to start the season, the first Dallas defender to do so since Everson Walls in 1985.

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that Trevon Diggs has a tremendous football instinct, and it comes from A) being a little brother and B) having a receiver mentality.



"Diggs is absolutely a receiver faking it as a D-back."pic.twitter.com/UxXG4umkBP — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 28, 2021

Diggs even followed up with two pass breakups, truly playing as a shutdown corner against Philadelphia.

T4. G Connor McGovern, 90.2 — This may be where the grades start to get a little odd. McGovern saw snaps at fullback, not so much on offense along the offensive line. Nevertheless, McGovern displayed some lateral agility to clear Eagles linebackers and provide cutback lanes for Dallas running backs.

T5. DE Chauncey Golston, 88.5 — The third-round defensive end provided Dallas with three combined tackles among his 30 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps. Golston didn't have the sacks that fellow rookie Osa Odighizuwa had, but he did provide effective support as defensive end Dorance Armstrong was inactive.

B5. DE Brent Urban, 48.4 — The 6-7, 295-pound defensive lineman actually had a pass breakup among his 23 snaps on defense. Other than that, Urban was quiet in the stat sheet.

B4. CB Maurice Canady, 46.6 — The former New York Jet didn't have a good 13 snaps on defense as he committed defensive holding and defensive pass interference on the same play, a third-and-8 from the Eagles' 12-yard line with 9:48 to go in the third quarter. Canady did provide two solo tackles though.

B3. CB Nahshon Wright, 44.7 — The third-rounder from Oregon State may be the subject of not enough data as he only played four snaps on defense.

B2. LB Leighton Vander Esch, 34.2 — The former 2018 first-rounder from Boise State isn't quite the subject of not enough data, though. With 44 defensive snaps, Vander Esch gave Dallas four combined tackles.

#Cowboys QB #Dak told ESPN's Lisa Salters he is impressed with the leaders Dan Quinn has created on defense. pic.twitter.com/UH6TsEPuVh — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 28, 2021

The beauty of the Dallas defense under Dan Quinn is it is not incumbent on one or two linebackers to have great games to be a stellar unit. The Cowboys have options, and they don't suffer as in years past when Vander Esch has a bad game — by anyone's measure.

B1. DT Quinton Bohanna, 32.8 — The rookie had one tackle on the night. Bohanna was going against the interior of the Eagles' offensive line, anchored by All-Pro center Jason Kelce. He was able to allow the Cowboys' edge rush to get after Hurts and also allow the linebackers to scrape to the ball carriers.