Cowboys WR Amari Cooper says he is ready for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys have only one more preseason game left on the docket and top wide receiver Amari Cooper is already raring to go for Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl receiver got his first game action in the 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans on Aug. 21. It was just the third time since January that Cooper had worn pads after getting two ankle surgeries during the offseason.

Cooper wasn't targeted and the only action he saw in the stat sheet was an end-around that went for minus-4 yards. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old felt encouraged.

"I felt good," said Cooper. "This is one of the first times, like I say, I really needed those reps. I needed those reps, especially before the first game. So, it felt good."

Cooper doesn't anticipate playing in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 29, nor does he need the game reps. For Cooper, the importance now is on having three full weeks of practice as the Cowboys gear up for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.

Said Cooper: "What I meant by 'I needed reps in this game' is I only practiced twice before today. So, I felt kind of like it was foreign to be practicing, because I haven't had anything in like seven months. But without playing in the fourth preseason game I get the opportunity to practice for three weeks."

Coach Mike McCarthy was pleased with Cooper's work in practice leading up to the Texans game.

"It was a good week of practice," said McCarthy. "Just to get him back in there was the point, and frankly play Amari, Michael [Gallup], and CeeDee [Lamb] and see, what was it, the first two series. So, just wanted to give him a possible 10 to 12 snaps. I wasn't sure how it came out."

Cooper got his need to compete satiated. The focus now is to put together a solid few weeks of practices as the Cowboys passing attack assembles for the regular season. Not only have the Cowboys been without Cooper for much of the summer, but they have also not seen quarterback Dak Prescott in the preseason.

However, if Cooper can get in work with Prescott, even in a practice setting, he will feel confident about Dallas' aerial assault. "It's important to get that rhythm with Dak," said Cooper. "Obviously, he's a starter for a reason. We're better with him out there."