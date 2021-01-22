Alicia Landry, wife of Tom Landry, dies at 91

The widow of Cowboys first coach passed away on Thursday

Alicia Landry, the wife of the Dallas Cowboys legendary head coach Tom Landry, passed away on Thursday. She was 91 years old.

Born in Georgia on January 12, 1930, Alicia Landry met Tom at the University of Texas, soon married him, and they had three children. At the time of her passing, she had seven great-grandchildren.

In the wake of her passing, the Cowboys issued a release honoring Alicia Landry, expressing their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Landry family.

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Alicia Landry. pic.twitter.com/LycxkeiWWZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 22, 2021

Here's an excerpt of the obituary posted on Dignity Memorial for Alicia Landry:

Alicia Wiggs Landry went home to be with our Lord on January 21, 2021. Born in Elberton, Georgia on January 12, 1930 to Frances and Herbert Wiggs, she grew up in Dallas, attending Hockaday, Highland Park High School and the University of Texas at Austin.

At UT, she joined Delta Delta Delta sorority. A sorority sister encouraged her to go on a blind date with a handsome UT football player named Tom Landry. It was a match literally made in heaven. They were soon married and thus began an incredible journey of love and amazing experiences and travel all over the world, creating so many enduring friendships along the way.

Alicia was never far from her Tommy’s side. He considered her his greatest asset. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a style and wit that could light up a room. She was creative and smart, designing the house that would become their family home for 20 years as they raised their 3 children Tom, Kitty and Lisa.