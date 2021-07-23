5 takeaways from the first day of practice at Cowboys training camp

The big story was quarterback Dak Prescott getting back on the field but there were several items of note from training camp’s inaugural scrimmages.

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys held their first day of practice on Thursday to ring in a new football year. The big story was quarterback Dak Prescott getting back on the field but there were several items of note from training camp’s inaugural scrimmages.

1. Who's a good PUP list? — The Cowboys had six players start day one of camp on the physically unable to perform list: WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill, and DE Chauncey Golston, K Greg Zuerlein, and OT Mitch Hyatt. Coach Mike McCarthy indicated in his presser from Thursday that Cooper, Lawrence, and Zuerlein were held out due to the team being cautious.

Lawrence's placement on the PUP list is due to having a back procedure in the offseason to perform some "cleanup," as McCarthy called it. Hunter Niswander, the backup punter, will get work at kicker with Zuerlein working his way back off the PUP list.

Of the players on PUP, McCarthy indicated Hill, who tore his ACL last season, has the most work ahead of him, but is still on schedule.

2. Catch these hands — Cooper being on the sideline provided a trickle-down effect for some receivers to have their time with quarterback Dak Prescott. As a unit, with second-year CeeDee Lamb and fourth-year Michael Gallup stepping up in the chamber with Cooper absent, the Cowboys' receiving corps had an off day.

Cornerbacks C.J. Goodwin and Maurice Canady were breaking up passes, and cornerback Trevon Diggs demonstrated his exceptional ability to break on the ball. The tables will undoubtedly turn throughout the course of camp.

3. Malik Turner took advantage — One player who made the most of his reps with Prescott and had a good day individually was Turner, the fourth-year wideout from Illinois. Turner can generate good film and give the coaches something to consider as the preseason schedule draws to a close later this summer.

The 6-2, 202 lb wideout hauled in two deep catches from Prescott, who was scrambling against no pressure when he delivered the throws. The Cowboys' receiving corps, on paper, is stacked as it is, but Turner can make a name for himself by delivering in the reps he gets with Prescott.

4. Working Blake Jarwin back in — When the Cowboys were in the team portion of practice or even working in seven-on-seven, Dalton Schultz would get first-team snaps. Jarwin wasn't exactly on the second team, as they would give such snaps to tight end Sean McKeon.

How Jarwin saw his time during the team portion was by splitting first-team snaps with Schultz. It was a way for the Cowboys to slowly work Jarwin back into the lineup after he tore his ACL in Week 1 of last season.

5. Dak looked good — For a guy who broke his ankle in October, Prescott looked well on his first day of camp. His throws had zip; he could sling the ball deep. Some of his throws were delivered into double coverage, but the receivers dropped them.

The Cowboys weren't in pads, and the hits weren't real, but Prescott didn't look shy and felt comfortable with players moving near his feet.