5 camp battles still raging ahead of 53-man roster decision for Cowboys

With the 53-man roster decision day looming on Aug. 31, the Dallas Cowboys still have some training camp battles to figure out in the final preseason weekend.

DALLAS — The final exhibition game arrives this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, who have one more try to pick up a win in the preseason. Going 0-4 in games that don’t mean anything isn’t a big deal, but it would be nice to have some positive momentum heading into the season opener.

There are bigger things to accomplish against the Jacksonville Jaguars than a victory, however. The Cowboys need to trim their team down to 53 players by Aug. 31 and there are roster battles still ongoing. Not every spot on the roster is accounted for, and the preseason finale is the last chance for some players to show they belong.

Here are five position battles to watch as the Cowboys host the Jaguars on Sunday:

Safety: Darian Thompson vs. Jayron Kearse vs. Israel Mukuamu

There doesn’t seem to be enough room on the roster for all three of these players on the bubble and when final cuts come, there’s an outside chance that two of these safeties won’t survive. As a free agent signee in the spring, Kearse has been getting the most opportunities with the first and second-team units on the defense and has played well.

Thompson has been with the Cowboys the longest and had a sack against the Houston Texans to boost his case. The bigger reason the team might keep Thompson, however, is because he’s a contributor on the special teams units, which is an attribute that the Cowboys covet.

Draftee Mukuamu could be on the outside looking in and the team has been looking for ways to get him onto the field. They’ve used the rookie in several places to find his best fit.

Dallas is using rookie Israel Mukuamu everywhere, and he's handled things well — highest-graded rookie safety right now.



LOS: 8 snaps

Box: 27

SCB: 18

FS: 25 — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) August 14, 2021

Versatility is good but we’ll have to see if it leads to a roster spot. With Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker possibly sidelined in COVID-19 protocol, Mukuamu will have ample playing time on Sunday to state his case.

RB: Brenden Knox vs. JaQuan Hardy vs. Nick Ralston

When Rico Dowdle was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, it opened a spot behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard for all three of these undrafted rookie free agents.

Hardy has been the first option of the three so far in the preseason, getting the most opportunities. He also leads in yards thus far and feels like the leader in the race. Knox looks like he’s on the outside looking in, but a big game could persuade the Cowboys into keeping the runner out of Marshall.

The surprise might be Ralston. If the team wants to keep a fullback, which head coach Mike McCarthy traditionally likes to do, Ralston might have his shot. Ralston did get his first two carries of the preseason in the last game, so there might be some momentum for his inclusion.

LB: Azur Kamara vs. Luke Gifford vs. Francis Bernard

The team remade their LB room over the offseason and upgraded their athleticism at the position. With several veterans and talented rookies taking up sports, there won’t be enough room on the roster for all three. In fact, none are guaranteed to make the roster so the preseason finale is a big game for each player.

Should Dallas carry an extra linebacker, Kamara might have the upper hand simply because of his pass rushing ability, but Gifford is someone who Dallas counts on most for their special teams units. Bernard seems to have fallen behind, but as a 2020 camp standout, he’s got another game to prove he belongs.

OL: Brandon Knight vs. Terence Steele vs. Matt Farniok vs. Ty Nsekhe vs. Isaac Alarcon

The Cowboys have offensive line depth troubles and after their top six on the line, nothing else appears set in stone. Rookie Josh Ball will likely be heading to IR or PUP list due to an ankle injury, leaving five players for two or three available spots. Through three exhibition games, none have separated themselves.

Veteran Nsekhe was brought in to be the main swing tackle option but he hasn’t looked great and last year’s tackles for most of the year, Knight and Steele, leave much to be desired if pressed into regular duty. Alarcon is an interesting option but he might need another year to get better.

Farniok, a seventh-round selection, played every position along the offensive line in college. His versatility has opened the door to make the roster because the Cowboys have a need at backup center.

Sunday represents an important game for the reserve offensive linemen, who all have a chance to make the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

QB: Cooper Rush vs. Garrett Gilbert vs. Ben DiNucci

The reality here is, no one has distanced themselves to be the signal caller if Dak Prescott gets injured. Rush’s performance against the Texans might have pushed him ahead of Gilbert, and McCarthy indicated that he’ll start versus Jacksonville.

Mike McCarthy said Cooper Rush will take the first team snaps in practice this week. “He deserves this opportunity.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 23, 2021

Gilbert will also see time and can work his way back up with a strong game. Either way, there is no clear-cut No. 2 behind Prescott. DiNucci may need a heroic performance against the Jaguars to prove he belongs after his disastrous game against the Texans.