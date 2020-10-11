4 Steelers are isolating due to close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers said Tuesday that four players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, are isolating after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
These players had close contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who reportedly tested positive on Monday.
Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. All four will need to pass COVID-19 tests during the week in order to be eligible to play Sunday, the team said.
They are not allowed to enter the team's complex, but will be able to take part in virtual meetings.
The Cowboys, after losing to the Steelers on Sunday, have canceled practice for Wednesday as part of their protocols. Dallas has a bye this week.