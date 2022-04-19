Browns players offseason program begins: Watson and Cooper arrive, Mayfield absent.

Mayfield remains away from the team amid shoulder rehab and trade request.

Cleveland Browns players, coaches and front office staff made their arrival to Berea Tuesday morning for the start of voluntary offseason workout programs. High profile newcomers to the Browns organization including quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper are in the building as well as a plethora of returning players like Wyatt Teller, Kareem Hunt and more. However, one name is notable by his absence from day one of workouts, Baker Mayfield.

In addition to a formal trade request made the day before the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield appeared on the Ya Neva Know podcast last week to voice is displeasure with the Browns saying that he felt ‘disrespected’.

The Browns remain on the hook for Mayfield's entire $18.858 million contract unless they are able to work out a trade for the former #1 overall pick. The Carolina Panthers remain the team most linked to Mayfield before next week's NFL Draft.

Mayfield was not expected to show up to offseason programs as he rehabs his surgically-repaired labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield remains the source of trade talks after the Browns added three QBs to the roster (Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs) and committed $240 million fully guaranteed to new starter Deshaun Watson.

Who’s in the house:

GM Andrew Berry wishes everyone a happy spring as he pulls into a slushy 76 Lou Groza Boulevard.

The controversial new QB1 Deshaun Watson arrives for his first workouts with the Browns.

New running back and return-specialist Jakeem Grant is introduced to April weather in Cleveland.

RB Kareem Hunt arrives for year 4 in Cleveland.

Safety John Johnson lll in a festive mood while arriving in Berea.

The voluntary offseason program runs through June.