ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley is calling out fans who boo him at Highmark Stadium.
The wide receiver posted on Twitter that he only gets booed at home games, and that some of those same people later ask for autographs and pictures. He also asks, "I thought bills fans were the best in the world?"
Beasley has publicly stated his refusal to take the vaccine and has been outspoken about the NFL's rules for unvaccinated players.
"I'm not anti or pro-vaccine, I'm pro-choice," Beasley said in late July.
"Some people may think that I'm being selfish and making this a 'me' thing, but it is all about the young players who don't have a voice and are reaching out to me every day because they're told if they don't get vaxxed, they'll be cut."
Beasley was among Bills players who were are a part of a five-day re-entry process to team facilities in late August because of close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban has also been vocal about people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
He replied to Beasley's tweets that sparked a twitter conversation between the two.
D