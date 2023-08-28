The designation means Murray will be ineligible to play for the first four weeks of the season.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without quarterback Kyler Murray for at least the first month of the 2023 season.

Murray is set to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list by the Cardinals this week, a new report said Monday. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared the news on X, formerly Twitter.

The #AZCardinals will keep QB Kyler Murray on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, as Murray continues to recover from the ACL injury suffered late last season, sources say. He’ll be out at least the first four games, which is not a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

"He's got a plan that's football related and he's got a plan that's rehab related, both are important," said Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a Monday afternoon news conference. "But obviously the plan that is most important right now is his health."

Arizona has not yet announced their starting quarterback for the regular season as Murray continues his rehab from the ACL injury he sustained late last season.

Colt McCoy released

In other Cardinals quarterback news, the team announced Monday afternoon that they have cut QB Colt McCoy.

We have released S Sean Chandler, CB Nate Hairston and QB Colt McCoy. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2023

"With every decision we look at the whole body of work, evaluating our guys, production goes into that," Gannon said. "And we felt like it was the best decision for the team to move forward with the guys that we have in the room to help us win football games."

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

