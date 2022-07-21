PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during the previous broadcast.
The QB position looks to be solidified for years to come for the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms on a new contract extension with Kyler Murray.
According to the Cardinals, the new extension will keep the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback under contract through the end of the 2028 season. Details on the financial terms of the extension were not initially released, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the contract will make Murray one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.
NFL reporter Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth five-years, $230.5 million that includes $160 million guaranteed.
This is a developing story, we will update this as more information becomes available.
Murray career highlights
- Murray was selected #1 overall by Arizona in the 2019 NFL Draft. He earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.
- He is a two-time team captain and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2020-21) in his first three seasons.
- In 46 career games, Murray completed 1,057-of-1,581 pass attempts (66.9%) for 11,480 yards and 70 TDs while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs on 314 carries (5.7 avg.).
- Murray became the first player in NFL history with 70+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs in his first three seasons.
