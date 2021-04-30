Cowboys draft defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa from UCLA in round 3

Dallas still has two more picks left on Friday.

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys have added another piece to their defense. With the 75th selection in the NFL Draft, Dallas picked defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

A 6'1, 282 pound defensive tackle with length, Odighizuwa is a versatile defensive tackle who played a wide variety of techniques for the Bruins. He started for three years at UCLA, leading the team in tackles for loss as a junior, and earning first team All-Pac 12 honors as a senior.

Dallas saw a pair of defensive tackles go off the board just before their pick, as Alim McNeil and Milton Williams went off the board just before their selection, to the Lions and Eagles, respectively, at 72 and 73. Fellow division rival Washington selected a defensive back with the 74th pick, as they picked up Benjamin St. Juste out of Minnesota.

The Cowboys still have these picks left on Friday:

Round 3, pick 84

Round 3, pick 99

Earlier Friday, the Cowboys selected cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a redshirt sophomore out of Kentucky, as the 44th draft in the 2nd round.

With the 12th pick on Thursday, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons, a talented linebacker out of Penn State.

After their top targeted cornerbacks were selected before their pick, Dallas opted to drop back out of No. 10 by trading with the rival Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 12 overall selection.