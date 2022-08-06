News and notes as Cowboys conclude voluntary OTAs ahead of minicamp

With minicamp next up on the docket, and training camp to follow, the Dallas Cowboys continued to prepare for the 2022 season with their last round of OTAs.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are winding down their organized team activities before their mandatory minicamp begins next week. Although there isn’t supposed to be contact allowed during these practices, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some excitement coming out of Dallas.

There’s never a dull moment with the Cowboys, and with that in mind here are a few comings and goings with the team over the last few days:

Well played, Cowboys

With the news that franchise-tagged Dalton Schultz wasn’t going to attend the remaining OTA sessions, the Cowboys might have tried to ‘one-up’ their starting tight end by signing their last remaining draft pick, fourth-round tight end selection Jake Ferguson.

The timing might have just been coincidental, but if it wasn’t, perhaps the Cowboys were making it known that they have other options. If this is the game that Schultz and his representatives are playing, the organization played their trump card by getting Ferguson under contract for the life of his rookie deal.

The real scoop is much less exciting. The Cowboys would have signed Ferguson anyway, so it isn’t a big deal, but the rookie getting more snaps without Schultz being available can only help.

Rookie news

With Ferguson making news, the rookies were also making their mark on the field. After missing some of the OTAs with a hamstring issue, third-round wide receiver Jalen Tolbert made his presence felt. Without veteran receivers CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and James Washington at practice, Tolbert had an opportunity with the first team and caught a touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott.

A hamstring tweak limited Jalen Tolbert early in OTAs, but he caught a TD from Dak Prescott in 2-minute drill that had the QB happy. “In the passing game everything is about timing and spacing, so I did the right thing on the play and he was excited about it,” Tolbert said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 9, 2022

The reps and extra work in these workouts before training camp could prove invaluable. The offense will be counting on Tolbert, especially early in the season, and building a good rapport with Prescott is crucial to the rookie’s development.

Another rookie who made himself known during the workouts was fifth-round pick John Ridgeway. The feisty defensive tackle got a little too worked up and there was some extracurricular activity with offensive lineman Josh Ball. That back-and-forth action led to Ridgeway being sent off the field before practice ended.

It’s a good sign that Ridgeway has some fight to him as that is something the defensive line could use after last season.

The Cowboys also brought in some Hall of Fame help for their defensive line. Five-time Super Bowl champion and former sack master extraordinaire Charles Haley was at practice and working with the pass rushers, including rookie Sam Williams.

Hall of Famer Charles Haley worked with the defensive line today. Sam Williams said Haley worked with him in his get-off and hand placement. Asked to describe Haley’s teachings: “Old School, that’s all I can say.” pic.twitter.com/nIZ51dpnTf — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 9, 2022

The Cowboys are hoping that Williams can pick up a few new tricks from Haley. Dallas routinely has former players come in and lend a hand, so having Haley around isn’t new. Williams, and the rest of the defensive line, can learn from one of the better pass rushers in league history, which can only be seen as a positive.

CB sits out

Missing from the day’s session was cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who was in attendance, but not participating. It’s been a rough offseason for the second-year corner, who’s seen some off-the-field troubles, but his absence was for an undisclosed injury and not related to his legal issues.

The Cowboys would like to count on Joseph, perhaps even having him penciled in as a starter, but his status remains up in the air which will mean the upcoming camps could provide an all out battle at the position.

Season-ending injury

It wasn’t all fun news during the OTAs. Reserve linebacker Devante Bond, who was on the practice squad for the Cowboys last season, will miss the season due to a knee injury suffered earlier in the sessions.

Bond signed a futures contract with the Cowboys in January, but he didn’t appear in a game for the team last year and was considered a longshot to make the roster. However, given the lack of depth at LB for Dallas’ defense, it’s not easy to lose a player who could have contributed.

Friday marked the end of OTAs for the Cowboys, but the team will be back at it next week with their mandatory minicamp where they will begin to ramp things up before heading out to Oxnard, California for training camp.