Travis Hunter, CSU safety whose hit landed him in hospital, make peace by going bowling

Blackburn hit Hunter shortly after a pass sailed over the Buffs star's head, which led to a trip to the hospital for a lacerated liver two weeks ago.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado star Travis Hunter and the Colorado State safety whose late hit put him in the hospital have put the incident behind them by meeting up to go bowling.

To strike up a friendly face-to-face conversation, Hunter and defensive back Henry Blackburn went to a bowling alley in Boulder on Wednesday to roll a few frames. The game served as a way to make peace once and for all. Blackburn posted a video of them shaking hands and embracing.

Great to see: Colorado's Travis Hunter and Colorado State's Henry Blackburn met and and hung out to show fans they're good after Blackburn received death threats from people following his hit on Hunter 👏



Hopefully this stops the death threats to Blackburn and his family, that… https://t.co/uGQJ7nmBoI pic.twitter.com/e7n3KVP9Dc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2023

Hunter, who has been a standout on offense and defense, was running a deep route in the first quarter of the Sept. 16 game against the Rams when he was hit by Blackburn shortly after the ball sailed by him. Blackburn drew a penalty on the play as Hunter stayed down on the turf.

Hunter briefly returned to the game before leaving to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated liver.

Blackburn and his family received death threats in the wake of the double-overtime win by the Buffaloes, with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell mentioning that police were contacted. Colorado coach Deion Sanders condemned the threats, saying “he does not deserve a death threat over a game.”

In his online streaming show, Hunter also came to the defense of Blackburn, who grew up in Boulder: “He did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You’ve got to get up and fight again.”

Hunter was sidelined for Colorado’s 42-6 loss at No. 9 Oregon last weekend. He will be out this Saturday as the Buffaloes host Caleb Williams and No. 8 Southern California at Folsom Field.

Still, Hunter is lobbying to play. Sanders revealed during a team meeting that Hunter sent him a text that read: “I need to play this week. ... I’m not taking no for an answer.”

Sanders read his response back to Hunter: “No, you ain’t ready and I care about you more than I care about this game. You’re going to change the game of football one day when you’re healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever will be and was.”

Hunter has 16 catches for 213 yards as a receiver this season. As a defensive back, he has nine tackles and an interception.

