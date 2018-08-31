College football is big business, especially in Texas.

The 46 Texas universities and colleges that play football generated more than $498 million during the 2016-2017 season. The San Antonio Business Journal took a look at all the colleges that play football in the Lone Star State — from the University of Texas at Austin down to Sherman’s Austin College — to see how much revenue and expenditures each school accrued through their respective pigskin programs.

The data comes from the Department of Education's annual Equity in College Athletics data report, which is required under Title IX. It includes teams from all NCAA Divisions, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and any junior and community colleges with football programs.

Not surprisingly, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University took first and second on the list, generating revenues of $141.17 million and $70.43 million, respectively.

Fort Worth's Texas Christian University came in at No. 3, with revenues of $58.78 million. But the college also had $35.72 million in expenses related to its football program.

