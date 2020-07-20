Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said he expects all season ticket holders to have a seat for each game of the 2020 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a letter to Longhorns football season ticket holders on Monday, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said UT plans to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 5, against South Florida with a 50% capacity limit in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines – as of July 20.

Del Conte said in the letter that he anticipates being able to offer all season ticket holders seats for home games even with the 50% capacity limit. Additionally, Del Conte said any season ticket holder can opt-out of tickets for the 2020 season, and they will not lose their seating location or loyalty points for the 2021 season.

However, on July 29, Del Conte said the athletic department was "working closely with President Hartzell and Chairman Eltife to explore a 25% capacity model at football games this fall." Del Conte said he would keep UT fans updated in the coming weeks.

In order to abide by the governor's social distancing guidelines, Del Conte said season ticket holders may not get their usual, exact seat. He said in the letter that the university will do its best to place season ticket holders as close as possible to their usual seats.

On July 7, the State Fair of Texas announced it had been canceled due to COVID-19, stirring up conversation online regarding the effect that would have on the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry game.

Del Conte and Oklahoma's athletic director, Joe Castiglione, both expressed optimism in continuing the century-old rivalry game in 2020, which has been played every single season in its 120-year history aside from eight times: in 1918, 1920, 1921 and 1924 through 1928.

Darrell K Royal –Texas Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 100,119. So, the magic number here lies at approximately 50,000 people.

More information about season tickets can be found on the Texas Athletics website.