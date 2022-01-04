Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson gets to drive Lamborghini off the lot in NIL deal

The Longhorns star running back announced the deal on his Instagram page at the beginning of May.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson continued to add to his NIL portfolio, announcing this month on his Instagram that he had signed a deal with Lamborghini Austin.

It was Robinson's sixth NIL deal he has secured since college athletes were allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness.

“When Dreams turn into Reality,” Robinson said in his Instagram caption. “God, I’m Grateful.”

While the details of the deal have not been disclosed, On3 Sports reported Thursday that Robinson "is allowed to drive a Lamborghini off the lot and the contract is a year long, set to expire in the spring of 2023."

Jeremy Jaramillo, Lamborghini’s marketing director, told On3 Sports that the deal has caught the attention at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Italy, and while Lamborghini Austin never set off to become an active NIL partner with Texas, future plans are already in the works.

“It was so organic how it happened,” Jaramillo told On3 Sports. “And nonetheless, ironically, it ended up working backward. Now, we have been working with the athletic department and coach Sarkisian, and we got some future things in the works.”

Robinson has previously signed deals with Raising Cane’s, C4 Energy, Centre, DAZN and Cameo.

Robinson is arguably Texas' most notable player, making noise in the Heisman Watch early on in the 2021 season. Robinson finished his sophomore season with 1,127 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He added 26 catches for 295 receiving yards and four more touchdowns.

Despite Robinson's breakout performance in 2021, the Longhorns finished the season with a 5-7 record. He'll continue to be a cornerstone of UT's offense in his junior season.