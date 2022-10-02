UT fined $25K for handling of court-storming following win over Kansas

UT upset the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, 79-76, on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns have been fined $25,000 for their handling of the court storming following Monday's men's basketball game, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday.

UT upset the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks, 79-76, on Monday. Timmy Allen hit the go-ahead jumper, then Marcus Carr delivered the game-sealing steal and free throws.

A few seconds later, Texas fans stormed the court.

KVUE's Tyler Feldman captured the moment from Monday night.

A sea of burnt orange. I’m envisioning Chris Beard saying in the postgame press conference momentarily, “I’d like to thank the fans and Ted Lasso for preparing us for this moment.” pic.twitter.com/IgmKMOV1eH — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) February 8, 2022

“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”

Texas fined $25,000 for its handling of the court storming following Monday's men's basketball game.



“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court"

-Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby https://t.co/8wXRIPhs4l — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) February 9, 2022

Kansas coach Bill Self didn’t seem bothered by it. He was asked after the game if his team had any trouble leaving the court as fans rushed in.

“No, it’s fine,” Self said.

The Longhorns will face No. 10 Baylor on the road on Saturday, Feb. 12.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Paul Livengood on social media: Facebook | Twitter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.