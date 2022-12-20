Former Fort Worth recruit, Alabama OL transfers to TCU

The former 5-star offensive tackle from Fort Worth is coming home.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is returning to the Lone Star State.

In a social media post, Brockermeyer, a former 5-star lineman from All Saints’ Episcopal announced he was transferring from the Crimson Tide to the Horned Frogs.

"I'm coming home," Brockermeyer wrote in a tweet.

Brockermeyer becomes the second Alabama player this week to announce they're transferring to TCU. His teammate, JoJo Earle, announced his transfer to TCU on Saturday.

Brockermeyer marks the fourth transfer announcement for TCU in a week.

Florida cornerback Avery Helm and LSU wide receiver Jack Bech also committed to TCU out of the transfer portal over the weekend.