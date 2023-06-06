TCU vs. Indiana State: Tickets sell out for NCAA Super Regional in Fort Worth

The Horned Frogs will host No. 14 National Seed Indiana State in a best two-of-three series starting on Friday, June 9.

FORT WORTH, Texas — After knocking off No. 3 National Seed Arkansas to complete its sweep through the NCAA Fayetteville Regional, TCU will now host the No. 14 National Seed Indiana State in the NCAA Super Regional round.

TCU will host the higher-seeded Sycamores because Indiana State said it could not host the Super Regional due to prior commitments (51st Indiana Special Olympics).

The best two-of-three series is slated to get underway Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m. Game 2 of the series is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday. The games will be televised on ESPNU.

Tickets for the games first went on sale to season ticket holders and were made publicly available on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, TCU baseball tweeted that the event was sold out.