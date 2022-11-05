TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

No. 7 TCU hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.

WFAA looked at multiple ticket-buying markets, and as of this writing, the cheapest tickets available (for two people) was $135 for a seat in the upper bowl (section 233).

Here is a breakdown of the cheapest-available tickets among the different ticket-buying services (note: these prices are fluid as ticket availability and proximity to kickoff varies):

Ticketmaster: $221, Section 410

Vividseats: $162, Section 410

Seat Geek: $149, Section 410

StubHub: $135, Section 233

TCU and Texas Tech kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.