x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
TCU

TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

No. 7 TCU hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

More Videos

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. 

The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.

WFAA looked at multiple ticket-buying markets, and as of this writing, the cheapest tickets available (for two people) was $135 for a seat in the upper bowl (section 233).

Here is a breakdown of the cheapest-available tickets among the different ticket-buying services (note: these prices are fluid as ticket availability and proximity to kickoff varies): 

TCU and Texas Tech kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. 

More Texas headlines:

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out