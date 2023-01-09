Moment of silence held at TCU-Colorado football game to honor TCU football walk-on killed in shooting

Wes Smith walked on to the TCU football team in 2021. He was shot and killed Friday outside of a Fort Worth bar.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Before TCU and Colorado kicked off their season's in 2023, they held a moment of silence for a former TCU walk-on who was shot and killed Friday outside a Fort Worth bar.

Wes Smith was a junior at TCU and walked on to the football team for his freshman year. He came to TCU from Germantown, Tennessee.

"Wes was truly an amazing and loving son, brother, cousin, and friend to so many," his family said in a statement through TCU on Friday. "We are heartbroken by his passing and ask for the space to grieve during this terribly difficult time."

Smith left his mark at TCU.

In this statement, the Vice Chancellor wrote:

"We are devastated by the tragic death of one of our students, junior Wes Smith from Germantown, Tennessee. He was a beloved member of our community, and we grieve with his family and friends."

"I just think that speaks to who is was as a person," said Smith's former high school coach Timothy Gibson. "Wes was a special young man. He was a light in the lives of people, more than likely than he even knew."

Smith's fraternity brothers gathered Friday afternoon at the Kappa Sigma house on fraternity row at TCU. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said Smith was a remarkable young man who impacted countless lives, including her son's as his middle school football coach.

"Our family is praying and grieving for the entire TCU community and especially for Wes' family and friends," Parker said.