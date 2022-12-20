TCU names new university president

He joined TCU in 2019 and has previously served as the John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business and a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has named its new university president: Daniel Pullin.

Pullin was the John V. Roach Dean of the TCU Neeley School of Business and joined TCU in 2019. He also served as a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Pullin will begin his new role as university president on Feb. 1, 2023.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed the incoming president for Texas Christian University," Pullin said in a press release statement. "Four years ago, this community welcomed me and my family with the kindness and generosity that only Horned Frogs can offer. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve TCU in a greater capacity, as I’ve seen firsthand the transformational power of what a TCU education can provide. TCU’s leadership has a shared vision of academic excellence, belonging and an unrivaled student experience for our Horned Frog students. Chancellor Boschini’s leadership has inspired a generation of students and I’m excited to work with Victor and my colleagues to carry that into TCU’s future. Go Frogs!”

As TCU president, Pullin will report to the chancellor and is responsible for overall operations supporting and enhancing the university’s academic mission.

A TCU Presidential Transition Team, led by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kathy Cavins-Tull, will be appointed to help plan and prepare for the Investiture of the TCU president to take place in early fall 2023, the university said.

“Daniel will work closely with me and the cabinet to help usher in a new era for TCU under the exciting spotlight of TCU’s Sesquicentennial year,” Chancellor Boschini said. “This includes maintaining the level of excellence for which our community is known, especially our culture of belonging, academic impact and engagement. We share this focus on investing in our people and our community.”